Cynic premiere new track Humanoid

Cynic have released a stream of their new track titled Humanoid.

It’s the first material from the band since 2014 album Kindly Bent To Free Us.

It was recorded by frontman Paul Masvidal, bassist Sean Malone and new drummer Matt Lynch and was mixed by Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood.

Masvidal says: “Humanoid is a portrait of contrasts, like those between struggle and stillness, or the immediate against the limitless.

“Our Stargate is planet Earth – consciousness, the transmitter. We, sentient creatures of light, are alive now – on a sphere, floating in a galaxy fixed amidst the infinite.

“It’s quite miraculous to be aware of this and it invokes a sense of urgency and empowerment that is unlike anything else.”

The cover artwork for Humanoid features a detail from the painting Ayahuasca Dream by Robert Venosa, Cynic’s longtime collaborator who died in 2011.

