Lazuli announce new album Saison 8

French outfit Lazuli have announced that their new studio album will arrive next month.

The follow-up to 2016’s Nos âmes saoules will be titled Saison 8 and is set to arrive on March 20.

A statement on the release reads: “Each new album comes as the new season of a TV series and each song as an episode of our lives.

“Saison 8 – the eighth album of Lazuli – arrives like spring, like a young shoot on an icy ground, definitely sticking to the darkness of its time, anchored on the ground but desperately attracted by the sky.”

Following the album launch, Claude Leonetti, Gédéric Byar, Dominique Leonetti, Romain Thorel and Vincent Barnavol will head out on tour across Europe.

Saison 8 is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Lazuli’s 2018 tour dates.

Lazuli Saison 8 tracklist

J’attends Un Printemps Un Linceul De Brume Mes Amis, Mes Frères Les Côtes Chronique Canine Mes Semblables De Deux Choses Lune Les 4 Mortes Saisons

Apr 04: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Apr 07: Reichenbach Neuberinhaus, Germany

Apr 08: Hamburg MARX, Germany

Apr 10: Zoetermeer De Boerderji, Netherlands

Apr 12: Munich Backstage, Germany

Apr 14: Alzey Das Oberhaus, Germany

Apr 15: Karlsruhe Substage Cafe, Germany

Apr 19: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium

Apr 20: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Apr 21: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany

Apr 22: Oberhausen Zentrum, Germany

Lazuli: Nos Âmes Saoules