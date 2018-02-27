Lazuli announce new album Saison 8

French outfit Lazuli have announced that their new studio album will arrive next month.
The follow-up to 2016’s Nos âmes saoules will be titled Saison 8 and is set to arrive on March 20.
A statement on the release reads: “Each new album comes as the new season of a TV series and each song as an episode of our lives.
“Saison 8 – the eighth album of Lazuli – arrives like spring, like a young shoot on an icy ground, definitely sticking to the darkness of its time, anchored on the ground but desperately attracted by the sky.”
Following the album launch, Claude Leonetti, Gédéric Byar, Dominique Leonetti, Romain Thorel and Vincent Barnavol will head out on tour across Europe.
Saison 8 is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Lazuli’s 2018 tour dates.
- Zola Jesus announces new album Okovi: Additions
- Poly-Math make new single Ink Of Scholars / Blood Of Tigris free to download
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- Moody Blues Release Days Of Future Passed Trailer
Lazuli Saison 8 tracklist
- J’attends Un Printemps
- Un Linceul De Brume
- Mes Amis, Mes Frères
- Les Côtes
- Chronique Canine
- Mes Semblables
- De Deux Choses Lune
- Les 4 Mortes Saisons
Lazuli 2018 European tour dates
Apr 04: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Apr 07: Reichenbach Neuberinhaus, Germany
Apr 08: Hamburg MARX, Germany
Apr 10: Zoetermeer De Boerderji, Netherlands
Apr 12: Munich Backstage, Germany
Apr 14: Alzey Das Oberhaus, Germany
Apr 15: Karlsruhe Substage Cafe, Germany
Apr 19: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium
Apr 20: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany
Apr 21: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany
Apr 22: Oberhausen Zentrum, Germany