Zola Jesus announces new album Okovi: Additions

Zola Jesus has announced details of a new album titled Okovi: Additions.

It’s set for release on April 6 and will feature unheard tracks and remixes of songs from her 2017 record Okovi.

Jesus, aka Nika Roza Danilova, says: “The songs on Additions traverse a vast amount of sonic ground, but taken together, they cohere remarkably well as an album, all while serving to enrich the experience of Okovi.

“These four new songs were intended to be on Okovi. Each of them represents a snapshot of my journey in making the record and are just as precious to me as the songs that made it onto the final track listing.

“The remixes are beloved in their own way, as most were born from organic circumstances, and have drawn the original songs into completely new atmospheres.”

To mark the announcement, she’s released a stream of one of the new track titled Bound.

Find the Okovi: Additions tracklist and cover art below, along with a list of tour dates.

Zola Jesus Okovi: Additions tracklist

Vacant Bound Pilot Light Bitten Wool Ash to Bone (Johnny Jewel Remix) Siphon (Katie Gately Remix) Exhumed (Randall Dunn and Aaron Weaver Remix) Soak (Joanne Pollock Remix)

Apr 17: Copenhagen Hotel Cecil, Denmark

Apr 18: Gothenburg Nefertiti, Sweden

Apr 19: Malmo Ikonst, Sweden

Apr 21: Tilburg Roadburn Festival, Netherlands

Apr 22: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Apr 25: Los Angeles Teragram, CA

Apr 28: San Francisco Slims, CA

Apr 30: Sacramento Harlow’s, CA

May 01: Portland Aladdin Theater, OR

May 02: Vancouver Rickshaw, BC

May 04: Salt Lake City State Room, UT

May 05: Boulder Fox, CO

May 06: Omaha Waiting Room, NE

May 08: St Paul Turf Club, MN

May 11: Mayer Arcosanti, AZ

May 13: New York Mhow, NY

May 17: Brooklyn Public, NY

