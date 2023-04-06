Kyros share video for brand new single The End In Mind

UK synth prog quartet Kyros have shared a video for their brand new single, the pulsating eight-minute The End In Mind, which you can watch below.

The new video has bene created by the band and the track is the band's first new music for three years, heralding a new creative period for the band.

"The four of us have been very productive over the last couple of years writing tons of new music and spending time together as friends," explains guitarist Joey Frevola. "Our collaborations have only gotten more fruitful and inspired as a result. The End In Mind is our first offering of what we all agree is the best version of Kyros yet. It’s catchy, it’s got crazy playing, it talks about young people’s angst - boom. That’s Kyros."

Kyros have also lined up a string of live dates, including an appearance at this year's Progdreams festival later this month, Wokingham Festival in August and the Walled Garden Festival in September.

Kyros live dates:

Apr 9: NED Progdreams Festival, Zotertemeer De Boerdrij

Apr 12: UK Leicester The Musician

Apr 16: UK London The Lower Third

Aug 28: UK Wokingham Festival

Sep 10: UK Walled Garden Festival