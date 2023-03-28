Caravan to headline at this year's Wokingham Festival

Canterbury prog legends Caravan will headline the Monday night at this year's Wokingham Festival, with fellow prog bands Kyros and Azure also appearing at the festival.

Wokingham Festival takes place at Cantley Park in Wokingham over the August Bank Holiday, 26-28. The festival features an array of different music over its two stages, and extended to a three-day event in 2019 when the organisers asked Chris Hillman of White Star Records to help organise a prog-friendly extra day on the Monday.

Also appearing on the Monday are Skylines, a tribute to 70s prog band Camel, singer songwriters James Hollingsworth and Leoni Jane Kennedy and heavy rockers Myopia and One Last Day.

This year sees the event under new management after founder Stan Hetherington decided to step down from the festival as part of his retirement.

"It’s an honour to take over the running of Wokingham Festival and build on the great work of Stan and Chris over the past years," says new event manager Dean Nelson. "Chris set up a new day at Wokingham Festival in 2019 and to see it go down so well and grow each year has been wonderful. The aim has been to bring legendary bands to the area and also to help support up and coming artists in a fun friendly music loving environment. Last year Focus headlined and the atmosphere throughout the whole day was incredible. I did wonder if we could ever top that but, looking at this year’s line up, I think we can."

