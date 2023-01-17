Kyros announce London show with I Am The Manic Whle

UK synth prog quartet Kyros have announced a London headline show with fellow Brit proggers I Am The Manic What ale as support. The bands will play London's Lower Third venue, which is part of the current Outernet set up on Charing Cross Road on April 16.

“Even though we have members in the US and across the UK, playing London always feels like we’re playing a home gig," Kyros singer and keyboard player Shelby Logan Warne tells Prog. "It’s where we formed as a band and it’s where we continue to base ourselves and our writing and recordings.

"Add to that, playing Denmark Street feels like a real honour. An icon of the London music scene and a location that means a great deal to all of us in the band especially. We hope to see each and every one of you at the show. In true Kyros fashion, expect more. More of everything. And that’s an understatement.”

"We’re really excited for this show. I’ve been a fan of Kyros for several years now, and really enjoyed playing with Joey in LA for Ryo Okumoto’s shows, so I can’t wait to share a stage with them in London," adds I Am The Manic Whale's Michael Whitman. "We are planning to play a couple of songs from our new album, which is due out in the Summer so the Whale/Kyros double bill is going to be an evening not to be missed."

The event, promoted by the London Prog Gigs Facebook group, will be one of the first prog shows at the recently opened Lower Third, a new 200-capacity venue which is now below the bar which has opened at the site of the old 12 Bar in Denmark Street, and which features the old 16th century forge from the original venue.

Get tickets (opens in new tab).