KSE to perform 2nd album in full at Soundwave

Killswitch Engage will perform their 2002 album Alive Or Just Breathing in its entirety at next year’s Soundwave festival in Australia.

Jesse Leach and co head Down Under for the three-city event, which takes place in Brisbane on January 23, Sydney on January 24 and Melbourne on January 26.

The band confirmed on Facebook that they would play the their second album – released in 2002 – on each of the three stops.

KSE say: “Aussie Aussie Aussie oi oi oi! See you soon.”

Bring Me The Horizon, Devil You Know, L7, Lordi, Refused, Bullet For My Valentine and Hatebreed are among the other acts confirmed for Soundwave 2016.

KSE’s seventh album is expected to be released in March of next year and Leach has described it as “the record of my entire career.”