Kristoffer Gildenlow releases melancholic video for Falling, Floating, Sinking

Current Kayak bassist Kristoffer Gildenlow has released a video for his new single Falling, Floating, Sinking, which you can wacth below.

It's taken from his upcoming solo album Let Me Be A Ghost, which will be released through New Joke Music on September 3. The album is Gildenlöw's fourth solo album, following RUST (2012), The Rain (2016) and Homebound (2020). You can view the album artwork and tracklisting below.

"These are stories about giving up or carrying on, falling down or standing strong," he says. "About choices on the edge of life and death, about the ghosts who roam both realms."

"This is foremost Kristoffer's darkest musical journey in his artistic realm, as this album is not for the fainthearted as it is confronting and revealing of our own shortcomings," adds his record label. "With painting soundscapes, dynamics, contrasts and his signature storytelling, Kristoffer takes us to the deepest, most eerie places of the mind."

Let Me Be A Ghost will be available as a limited Edition double LP, a threefold digipack CD and as a digital download and streaming on all major platforms.

Pre-order Let Me Be A Ghost.

(Image credit: New Joke Music)

Kristoffer Gildenlow: Let Me Be A Ghost

1. Let Me Be A Ghost pt. I

2. The Wind

3. Blame It All On Me

4. Falling, Floating, Sinking

5. Fleeting Thought

6. Fade Away

7. Don’t

8. Lean On Me

9. Let Me Be A Ghost pt. II

10. Still Enough

11. Where I Ought To Be

12. Let Me Be A Ghost pt. III

13. Look At Me Now