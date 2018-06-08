Kreator and Dimmu Borgir announce co-headline European tour

Kreator and Dimmu Borgir have announced a co-headline tour of Europe for December this year.

Joining the two heavy metal icons on tour will be Hatebreed and Bloodbath.

"I am more than excited to team up with three of the strongest and most unique bands in today's metal world for this killer package," says Kreator's Mille Petrozza. "For this run, we have prepared the biggest production in the history of the band to bring the ultimate Kreator experience to a hall near you. The European Apocalypse will be the tour of 2018, and I can't wait to see all of you in December. Hail to the Hordes!"

"It feels great to announce that we’re finally touring Europe again," adds Dimmu Borgir's Silenoz. "It’s been a while, but we can’t wait to share the Eonian energy with our fans – see you all in November and December!"

Kreator and Hatebreed will both play Download festival this weekend.

Tickets go on sale June 13 at 10am UK time.

Nov 30: Tilburg, 013, NL

Dec 01: Hamburg, Sporthalle, DE

Dec 02: Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle, DE

Dec 03: Paris, L‘Olympia, FR

Dec 04: Brussels, AB, BE

Dec 06: Milano, Alcatraz, IT

Dec 07: Munich, Zenith, DE

Dec 08: Ludwigsburg, MHP Arena, DE

Dec 09: Prague, Forum Karlin, CZ

Dec 10: Zurich, Halle 622, CH

Dec 12: Vienna, Gasometer, AT

Dec 13: Warsaw, Kolo Hall, PL

Dec 14: Leipzig, Haus Auensee, DE

Dec 15: Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle, DE

Dec 16: London, Roundhouse, UK