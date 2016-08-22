Watch the video for Korn's new song Insane

Korn have released the video for their track Insane.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming 12th album The Serenity Of Suffering, due for release on October 21 via Roadrunner Records. Korn previously made Insane available to stream.

The video for Insane is directed by Ryan Valdez and is described as “a ghastly take on post-mortem photography or ‘momento mori,’ the practice of preserving loved ones after death with images.”

The Serenity Of Suffering includes a guest appearance from Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor on the track A Different World.

Guitarist James ‘Munky’ Schaffer recently reported that the band had set out to “put the ship back on course” with the follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift.

He said: “We compiled a lot of material and looked at it in retrospect to our previous albums – how did it play a part? Was it touching things that maybe we haven’t touched on? We took a long time to do that.

“We actually started writing a lot of the material with eight-string guitars. That didn’t pan out the way Head and I thought it was going to.

“But we got a lot of great stuff and we transposed a lot of that music to our seven-string sound, and it made more sense. It sounded more like Korn at that point.”

Korn The Serenity Of Suffering album art

Korn The Serenity Of Suffering tracklist

Insane Rotting In Vain Black Is The Soul The Hating A Different World Take Me Everything Falls Apart Die Yet Another Night When You’re Not There Next In Line Please Come For Me

Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 24: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 24: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND

Sep 25: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

Sep 27: Cedar Rapis US Cellular Center, IA

Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 01: Madison JJO Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Lousiville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Oct 08: Southhaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock. CA

