Korn reveal Insane from The Serenity Of Suffering

Korn have streamed their track Insane from upcoming album The Serenity Of Suffering.

The follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift is released on October 21 via Roadrunner Records.

Guitarist James ‘Munky’ Schaffer recently reported that the band had set out to “put the ship back on course” with their 12th title. He said: “We compiled a lot of material and looked at it in retrospect to our previous albums – how did it play a part? Was it touching things that maybe we haven’t touched on? We took a long time to do that.

“We actually started writing a lot of the material with eight-string guitars. That didn’t pan out the way Head and I thought it was going to.

“But we got a lot of great stuff and we transposed a lot of that music to our seven-string sound, and it made more sense. It sounded more like Korn at that point.”

The album features Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor performing guest vocals on the track A Different World. Schaffer said: “Corey listened to three tracks and he narrowed it down to this one song that he was feeling. It has a quiet moment in the verses, and then it has these big choruses, and then the middle part just opens up and it gets really heavy.”

The official promo video for Insane is expected to be released later today (Monday).

Korn are currently touring North America. The Serenity Of Suffering is available for pre-order now.

Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 24: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 24: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND

Sep 25: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

Sep 27: Cedar Rapis US Cellular Center, IA

Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 01: Madison JJO Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Lousiville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Oct 08: Southhaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock. CA

