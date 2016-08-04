Korn's Head urges Christians to welcome trans community

Brian 'Head' Welch with the fans who asked him to pray for the trans community

Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch has urged his fellow Christians to welcome transgender people and “stop posting about instant repentance and hell fire.”

The guitarist called on fans to pray for trans people at the weekend and posed for a picture with a group of fans which included some who identify as transgender and who asked him to pray for them. His post drew a string of critical responses from his social media followers.

Some of the bile aimed at him and the trans community led Welch to post a further message, in which he warns that Christians are chasing people away from the faith when they may need it most.

Welch says: “Regarding my post about transgenders yesterday, most comments were amazing. Thanks.

“To the few people that were running their mouth about Sodom and Gomorrah and the sin of homosexuality, please open your hearts and read this carefully. God looks at the heart and man looks on the outside. What I do and what we all need to do is find out what is inside people’s hearts.

“One of the people in the photo yesterday shared their pain and horrible abuse that happened to them that went on for years I think. Another had ‘Christians’ attack them and throw them away like trash in the past.

“The gospel of Christ isn’t like fast food. Not everyone has an overnight dramatic conversion like mine. Often times the relationship with God takes hold many years or even a decade or more later.”

He continues: “When you religious people try to force instant repentance and point out people’s flaws, you are dismantling what God is trying to do inside of hearts.

“If I can convince even one hardhearted Christian to stop posting about instant repentance and hell fire while me and my friends are trying to love people to Jesus over time, then I guess this post was worth it.

“It’s a tiring job trying to persuade my people to fall in love with the Son of God, Jesus, while other ‘Christians’ are chasing them away with their posts at the same time. I’m begging you, please stop.”

Welch turned to Christianity as he recovered from years of substance abuse, saying he “had a visitation of what I believe was the lord through the holy spirit.”

Other artists including Slipknot, Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen have spoken out in support of the trans community in recent months, mostly as a reaction to North Carolina’s divisive ‘bathroom bill’.

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 06: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 10: Bonner Springs Providence Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 21: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 24: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 24: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND

Sep 25: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

Sep 27: Cedar Rapis US Cellular Center, IA

Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 01: Madison JJO Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Lousiville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Oct 08: Southhaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Korn guitarist Head’s gutter moment: Risking everything to send drugs by FedEx