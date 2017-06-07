Korn release dark and creepy video for Black Is The Soul

Korn have released a new video for their track Black Is The Soul.

The song originally featured on their most recent album The Serenity Of Suffering and comes after the band launched a brief teaser clip for the promo yesterday.

Speaking about the track, frontman Jonathan Davis tells Noisey: “Black Is The Soul is a song about being pulled away from the right path and the video reflects that experience of trying to navigate those conflicting emotions.

Guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer adds: “I feel that this songwriting and production paired with the aesthetic look of the video shows a maturity and growth from the band that is continually evolving.”

Korn were forced to postponed a run of tour dates last month but will continue their live shows as planned from June 12, including an appearance at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

Find a full list of their upcoming shows below.

Jun 12: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 16: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 18: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 20: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 21: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Jun 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 25: Boise Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Jun 26: Pocatello Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre, ID

Jul 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 20: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 23: Hartford Xfiniity Theatre, CT

Jul 25: Toronto The Molson Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 26: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 01: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 02: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summerbreeze Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Aug 21: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Aug 23: Brixton O2 Academy, London, UK

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

Oct 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

