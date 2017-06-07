Korn release dark and creepy video for Black Is The Soul

Korn have released a new video for their track Black Is The Soul.
The song originally featured on their most recent album The Serenity Of Suffering and comes after the band launched a brief teaser clip for the promo yesterday.
Speaking about the track, frontman Jonathan Davis tells Noisey: “Black Is The Soul is a song about being pulled away from the right path and the video reflects that experience of trying to navigate those conflicting emotions.
Guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer adds: “I feel that this songwriting and production paired with the aesthetic look of the video shows a maturity and growth from the band that is continually evolving.”
Korn were forced to postponed a run of tour dates last month but will continue their live shows as planned from June 12, including an appearance at the Reading and Leeds festivals.
Find a full list of their upcoming shows below.
Korn 2017 tour dates
Jun 12: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Jun 16: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT
Jun 18: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Jun 20: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA
Jun 21: Inglewood The Forum, CA
Jun 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Jun 25: Boise Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID
Jun 26: Pocatello Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre, ID
Jul 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY
Jul 20: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Jul 23: Hartford Xfiniity Theatre, CT
Jul 25: Toronto The Molson Amphitheatre, ON
Jul 26: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN
Jul 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Aug 01: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Aug 02: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH
Aug 17: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden
Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summerbreeze Festival, Germany
Aug 20: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Aug 21: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany
Aug 23: Brixton O2 Academy, London, UK
Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK
Oct 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH