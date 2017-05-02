Korn postpone majority of May tour dates

Korn have been forced to postpone the majority of their May tour dates due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

They’ve had to downsize their live schedule to just three shows, with 11 concerts across the US pushed back to dates that have still to be confirmed.

The band say in a statement: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will be rescheduling a majority of our May tour dates.

“We will still be performing at Carolina Rebellion on May 6, Pointfest on May 13 and Rock On The Range on May 20. All tickets will be honoured or refunded at the point of purchase.

“Stay tuned for more information regarding rescheduling the dates.”

Korn recently wrapped up a run of South American dates in support of their latest album album The Serenity Of Suffering. They were joined on the road by bassist Tye Trujillo – the 12-year-old son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo.

He was brought into the lineup in place of Fieldy for the six shows in Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and Brazil.

See a list of Korn’s 2017 tour dates below, with the postponed dates highlighted in bold.

May 06: Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 09: Huntington The Paramount, NY

May 10: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 11: Grand rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

May 12: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

May 13: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

May 14: Kansas City Uptown Theatre, MO

May 16: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

May 17: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

May 18: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

May 19: Columbus Mapfre Stadium, OH

May 20: Columbus Mapfre Stadium, OH

May 21: Columbus Mapfre Stadium, OH

Jun 12: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 16: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 18: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 20: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 21: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Jun 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 25: Boise Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Jun 26: Pocatello Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre, ID

Jul 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 20: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 23: Hartford Xfiniity Theatre, CT

Jul 25: Toronto The Molson Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 26: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 01: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 02: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summerbreeze Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Aug 21: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Oct 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Korn on Tye Trujillo: It’s crazy how much you see his dad in him