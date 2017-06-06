Korn tease Black Is The Soul video

Korn have released a short teaser video for their track Black Is The Soul.

The song originally appeared on the band’s most recent album The Serenity Of Suffering which came out in October last year.

The full promo is expected to launch later today, with the brief clip showing Jonathan Davis, James ‘Munky’ Shaffer, Brian ‘Head’ Welch, Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arvizu and Ray Luzier along with a mysterious, faceless woman.

Check out the clip below.

Korn were forced to postponed a run of tour dates last month but will continue their live dates as planned from June 12 including an appearance at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

Find a full list of their upcoming shows below.

Jun 12: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 16: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 18: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 20: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 21: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Jun 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 25: Boise Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Jun 26: Pocatello Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre, ID

Jul 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 20: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 23: Hartford Xfiniity Theatre, CT

Jul 25: Toronto The Molson Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 26: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 01: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 02: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summerbreeze Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Aug 21: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Aug 23: Brixton O2 Academy, London, UK

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

Oct 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

