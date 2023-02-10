Kite Parade return with video for new song Retro

UK melodic prog artist Kite Parade, the solo vehicle for Somerset based musician Andy Foster, have returned with a video for their brand new sing Retro, which you can watch below.

Retro is the title track to the second album from Kite Parade,, which will be released through Whte Knight Records on March 28. Once again Foster has collaborated with Big Big Train drummer Nick D'Virgilio and Wishbone Ash's Joe Crabtree while Steve Thorne again provides lyrics and Big Big Train producer Rob Aubrey has mixed and mastered the new album.

“In some ways ‘Retro’ carries on in the same vein as ‘The Way Home’, as a couple of the tracks were written around that same time period and of course I’m once again blessed with my genius dream team of Nick D’Virgilio and Joe Crabtree on drums and Rob Aubrey at the helm for mixing and mastering.

"Stylistically, I think we’re on familiar territory but maybe Retro has an ever so slightly darker feel. I can’t wait for everyone to listen to the album. After starting out as a studio based project, I'm happy to announce that I’m in the process of putting a band together to get Kite Parade out there playing live at festivals and support slots. Exciting times ahead!"

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisitng below.

Pre-order Retro.

(Image credit: White Knight Records)

Kite Parade: Retro

1. Retro

2. Speed Of Light

3. Wonderful

4. Shadows Fall

5. Under The Same Sun

6. Merry-Go-Round