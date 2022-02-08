New UK prog outfit Kite Parade release video for Letting Go

New UK prog outfit Kite Parade have released a video for Letting Go, which you can watch in full below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming debt album The Way Home, which will be released through White Knight Records on March 1.

Kite Parade is the brainchild of Somerset based musician Andy Foster and the new album features a guest appearance from Big Big Train drummer Nick D'Virgilio and Wishbone Ash drummer Joe Crabtree, while Steve Thorne has provided lyrics and Big Big Train producer Rob Aubrey has mixed and mastered the new album.

‘’I’m so proud of this album," exclaims Foster. "After all of the hard work and countless hours, it sounds even better than it did in my head!. Working with my good friend Rob Aubrey is always a pleasure and having NDV and all the other amazing musicians on the album is just the icing on the cake!. I’ve tried to create an album that I’d like to listen to - a different sound and feel to what’s around and I hope you all enjoy what we’ve created."

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: White Knight Records)

Kite Parade: The Way Home

1. Letting Go

2. Strip The Walls

3. This Time

4. Suffer No Longer

5. Going Under

6. The Way Home

7. Stranded