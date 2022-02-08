Trending

New UK prog outfit Kite Parade release video for Letting Go

By ( ) published

UK prog outfit Kite Parade will release their debut album The Way Home in March

Kite Parade
(Image credit: Press)

New UK prog outfit Kite Parade have released a video for Letting Go, which you can watch in full below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming debt album The Way Home, which will be released through White Knight Records on March 1.

Kite Parade is the brainchild of Somerset based musician Andy Foster and the new album features a guest appearance from Big Big Train drummer Nick D'Virgilio and Wishbone Ash drummer Joe Crabtree, while Steve Thorne has provided lyrics and Big Big Train producer Rob Aubrey has mixed and mastered the new album.

‘’I’m so proud of this album," exclaims Foster. "After all of the hard work and countless hours, it sounds even better than it did in my head!. Working with my good friend Rob Aubrey is always a pleasure and having NDV and all the other amazing musicians on the album is just the icing on the cake!. I’ve tried to create an album that I’d like to listen to - a different sound and feel to what’s around and I hope you all enjoy what we’ve created."

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order The Way Home.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.

Kite Parade

(Image credit: White Knight Records)

Kite Parade: The Way Home
1. Letting Go
2. Strip The Walls
3. This Time
4. Suffer No Longer
5. Going Under
6. The Way Home
7. Stranded

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.