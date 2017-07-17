King Crimson announce US tour

King Crimson have announced a US tour which will take place later this year.

The shows will get under way at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin on October 19 and wrap up with a set at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theatre on November 26.

A statement reads: “Now in their 48th year, King Crimson will be returning to America in the Fall of 2017! The new dates see the group performing in some states and cities that have not been visited in a while.

“Atlanta, Georgia, for example, last had live Crimson music in 2001, while Texas has experienced something of an epic Crimson drought since 1974 – not counting ProjeKct three’s week-long residency in the Lone Star state during March 1999.”

For ticket details, visit the official King Crimson website.

King Crimson released their five-track EP Heroes: Live In Europe 2016 in June, while a full live album recorded on King Crimson’s 2016 European tour will be released in September, with full details to be revealed in due course.

The band also recently issued [The Elements Of King Crimson 2017 Tour Box](https://burningshed.com/king-crimsonthe-elements-of-king-crimson-2017-tour-boxcd) which features rehearsal extracts, live recordings, parts of studio recordings, full tracks, alternate takes and finished recordings from 1969-2016.

Find a full list of Crimson’s US tour dates below.

Oct 19: Austin Bass Concert Hall, TX

Oct 21: Dallas Music Hall, TX

Oct 23: Atlanta Center Stage, GA

Oct 24: Atlanta Center Stage, GA

Oct 26: Raleigh Duke Energy Centre For The Performing Arts, NC

Oct 28: Washington Lisner Auditorium, DC

Oct 29: Washington Lisner Auditorium, DC

Oct 31: Newark New Jersey Performing Arts Centre, NJ

Nov 02: Philadelphia Merriam Theatre, PA

Nov 03: Philadelphia Merriam Theatre, PA

Nov 06: Boston Orpheum Theatre, MA

Nov 08: Albany The Egg, NY

Nov 09: Albany The Egg, NY

Nov 11: Allentown Miller Symphony Hall, PA

Nov 17: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Nov 18: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Nov 22: Ann Arbor Michigan Theatre, MI

Nov 24: Cleveland Hard Rock Rocksino, OH

Nov 26: Milwaukee Riverside Theatre, WI

The Robert Fripp Quiz: how well do you know King Crimson's mainman?