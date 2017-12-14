King 810 to release Queen EP on Friday

King 810 have announced that they’ll release an EP titled Queen tomorrow (December 15).

They revealed the news through an animated video on their Facebook page, which is accompanied by an acoustic guitar and piano soundtrack.

King 810 will also release the Queen EP on limited edition red and yellow cassettes, which are now available to purchase.

The band have one more date remaining on the current US tour, which will take place on Friday night in Detroit. They’ll then return for a run of shows across the UK in February in support of their latest album La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God, which launched in September last year via Roadrunner Records.

Frontman David Gunn said: “Playing Bloodstock this past summer reminded us just how crazy our UK family is, so we decided we had to come back for a full run.

“Our UK fans have been there since the beginning and we can’t wait to play for them again.”

Find a full list of King 810’s tour dates below.

Dec 15: Detroit El Club, MI

Feb 14: Norwich Epic Studios, UK

Feb 15: Bristol Thekla, UK

Feb 16: Birmingham Asylum 2, UK

Feb 17: Leeds Key Club, UK

Feb 18: Newcastle O2 Academy 2, UK

Feb 20: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK

Feb 21: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Feb 22: London Underworld, UK

Feb 23: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK

Feb 24: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK

"This Is 2016's Best Record" - In The Studio With King 810