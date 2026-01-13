Get the new issue of Metal Hammer with an exclusive Megadeth cover and a copy of the band’s self-titled final album

Megadeth are the cover stars of this issue of Metal Hammer, and exclusively via the Louder store, you can pre-order an exclusive variant featuring a cover you won’t find in shops and a copper/emerald 2LP version of their upcoming final album.

Inside of this new edition of Hammer, you’ll find an extensive interview with Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine, who explains why he’s bringing his band to an end after 43 years on thrash metal’s frontlines.

“It wasn’t so much a decision, as it was self-awareness,” Dave says of his choice to retire. “This is going to be a long tour, and at the end of it, I want some time to live life. I wanted to dedicate 100% to this record, not thinking about what happens down the road. I don’t want to be thinking about the next album, the next tour.”

Also inside, you’ll find the only preview you need of heavy metal in 2026, featuring the 50 albums you’ll need to hear over the next 12 months, as well as interviews with Amon Amarth, Ice Nine Kills, Marmozets and more. On top of releasing a new album, INK’s Spencer Charnas reveals that the band will work on soundtracks and their own film project this year.

“Like everything we do, there’s horror, there’s violence, but there’s a wink to the camera,” he says of the band’s upcoming movie, The Slashin’ Of The Christ. “We’re not taking ourselves too seriously, and I think the world needs a movie like this.”

On top of that, Bleed From Within frontman Scott Kennedy answers your questions on screaming and fizzy drinks, Ho99o9 man Yeti Bones lists the songs that made him the man he is, and Health take us inside the oddball world of ‘cum metal’. Plus, there are reviews of this month’s essential albums, including Megadeth’s self-titled swansong, and reports back from gigs by the likes of Malevolence, Svalbard and Electric Callboy.

Pre-order the new issue in its exclusive Megadeth album bundle now, and you’ll have it delivered to your doorstep in time for the album’s release day, January 23.