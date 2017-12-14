Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals share brutal new track The Ignorant Point

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals have released a new track titled The Ignorant Point.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming album Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue, which is set to arrive on January 26 through Anselmo’s Housecore label in North America and Season Of Mist in Europe.

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals released a stream of the title track last month.

Speaking about the new song, Anselmo tells Revolver: “The Ignorant Point is a tip of the hat to today’s top-notch, morally-sincere, trustworthy news agencies, websites, bloggers, etc. that have kept the public in such great spirits with their dedication to truth and honesty.

“Keep up the good work, bullshit artists. We’ve got our collective eyes on you.”

Speaking previously about the new album, Anselmo said he expected it to be loved and hated, adding: “Like every record I’ve ever done, I put zero expectations upon my peers, critics, or the general fucking public.

“If you take one thing away from it, let it be this: Do not bog yourself down to one brand, character, or whatever. Have the guts to spread your wings and fucking flourish. I can promise you this is a beginning.

“As my music trickles out over the next two years, it’s going to be quite the roller coaster ride. This new Illegals is just the tip of the whole fucking avalanche.”

Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue is now available for pre-order. View the cover art and tracklist below.

Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue tracklist

Little Fucking Heroes Utopian Choosing Mental Illness The Ignorant Point Individual Delinquent Photographic Taunts Finger Me Invalid Colubrine Frauds Mixed Lunatic Results

Phil Anselmo’s Scour share new track Piles