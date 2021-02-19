Kayak launch video for brand new single Mystery

Dutch prog legends Kayak have released a video for their brand new single Mystery, which you can watch below. It's the first song to be released from the band's upcoming new album Out Of This World, which will be released through InsideOut Music on May 7.

"This song is about the, in my view, unfathomable mystery and wonder that is the world around us," explains keyboard player Ton Scherpenzeel. "No matter what stunning progress science makes, and whatever religion wants us to believe, the essence will always be that: a mystery. Which doesn’t mean we have to stop trying to figure it all out.”

Out Of This World features 15 new tracks and sees the return of drummer Hans Eijkenaar. The remainder of the current line-up features lead singer Bart Schwertmann, guitarist Marcel Singor and bass player Kristoffer Gildenlöw.

Out Of This World is available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 2LP + CD, and as digital album. An exclusive blood red vinyl edition is available directly from the band.

Pre-order Out Of This World.