Kayak release teaser for new album

Dutch prog rock legends Kayak have released a video teaser for their upcoming album Out Of This World. The band will release what will be their 18th studio album and the follow-up to 2014's Seventeen through InsideOut Music on May 7. You can listen to their teaser below.

"Many people seem to consider the past year as a lost year, due to Covid. I don’t," exclaims keyboard player and founding member Ton Shcerpenzeel. "I am not saying it was great, but it made me realise, once more, how fragile we all are. How connected everything and everyone is, with actions and consequences that touch us all. And that, on a smaller scale, and much closer to home, the new Kayak album could only have turned out the way it did. More than ever, it is clear that working with each other on this level can never be taken for granted. It requires dedication, and respect for each other’s talents and input. That’s the foundation upon which Kayak in 2021 is built.”

Out Of This World features 15 new tracks and sees the return of drummer Hans Eijkenaar. The remainder of the current line-up features lead singer Bart Schwertmann, guitaruist Marcel Singor and bass player Kristoffer Gildenlöw.

Pre-orders will start on February 19.