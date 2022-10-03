Kavus Torabi announces solo Swindon live show for October

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Support comes from Karda Estra's Richard Wileman and Amy Fry

Kavus Torabi
(Image credit: Press)

The Utopia Strong, Gong and Knifeworld frontman Kavus Torabi has announced that he will pay a special solo show at Swindon's The Victoria on October 23.

Torabi will be supported by Karda Estra's Richard Wileman, marking the first time they have played a show together.

"This will be Kavus' first Swindon gig and is nestled in during his current busy Gong & Utopia Strong shows," say the organisers. "He will be playing one of his solo guitar, harmonium, vocal sets which includes music from his highly acclaimed 2020 album Hip To The Jag."

Swindon composer & songwriter Wileman will be joined by Amy Fry on vocals, clarinet and saxophone. He will be playing music from his solo albums, plus Karda Estra as well as music from his recent collaboration with Sanguine Hum's Matt Baber on Baber/Wileman.

Wileman has collaborated several times with Torabi as well as releasing seven albums on his Believers Roast label.

Get tickets (opens in new tab).

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.