Kavus Torabi announces solo Swindon live show for October

The Utopia Strong, Gong and Knifeworld frontman Kavus Torabi has announced that he will pay a special solo show at Swindon's The Victoria on October 23.

Torabi will be supported by Karda Estra's Richard Wileman, marking the first time they have played a show together.

"This will be Kavus' first Swindon gig and is nestled in during his current busy Gong & Utopia Strong shows," say the organisers. "He will be playing one of his solo guitar, harmonium, vocal sets which includes music from his highly acclaimed 2020 album Hip To The Jag."

Swindon composer & songwriter Wileman will be joined by Amy Fry on vocals, clarinet and saxophone. He will be playing music from his solo albums, plus Karda Estra as well as music from his recent collaboration with Sanguine Hum's Matt Baber on Baber/Wileman.

Wileman has collaborated several times with Torabi as well as releasing seven albums on his Believers Roast label.

Get tickets (opens in new tab).

