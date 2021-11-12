Matt Baber and Richard Wileman team up for new album

Sanguine Hum's Matt Baber has teamed up with Karda Estra mainman Richard Wileman for a new collaboration, Baber Wileman.

The pair will release their self-titled debut album through Kavus Torabi's Believer's Roast label on January 10.

Wileman first met Baber at Roastfest in 2011 where Sanguine Hum were performing and soon afterwards they first collaborated on Mondo Profondo 1 which appeared on the Karda Estra album Mondo Profondo. They began collaborating again at the end of 2020.

"It was initially meant to be one or two tracks but the sessions went so well, we continued co-composing through 2021 and the project evolved into an album. Richard's long time collaborator Amy Fry (vocals / clarinet) also makes guest appearances on three track," the pair say.

Baber Wileman will be avaiable on CD and digital. You can see the tracklisting below.

1. FOUR

2. Souvenir

3. Mondo Profondo 4

4. THREE audio slow

5. Emperor

6. Passing Wave

7. 2009

8. Day Follows Night

9. The Birth Of Spring

.

