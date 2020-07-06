Karnataka release video for brand new single Forever

Karnataka have released a video for Forever, the band's brand new single and their first new music for five years. You can watch the video in full below.

The video features the core line-up of bassist Ian Jones, vocalist Sertari and keyboard player Gonzalo Carrera, and also features guests Troy Donockley (NIghtwish) on Uilleann pipes and low whistles and Joe Gibb (trumpet).

"The song and video were recorded and filmed remotely over the last few weeks," say the band. "It’s the first time we’ve tried this and it’s been a great way to keep the creative process going during the lockdown."

The video also features Karnataka fans who answered the band's call for help to join in the making of the new video.

"A huge thanks to all of you who took part in the video – it was a truly global effort and we had some very creative responses! The track will also be on the new album currently being recorded. We’re making the track free to download and just ask that you consider making a donation, however small, to a charity of your choice instead."

Karnataka are busy working on their sixth album.