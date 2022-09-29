Karin Park shares brooding new single Tokyo By Night

Swedish musician Karin Park has streamed her brand new single, the brooding Tokyo By Night, which you can listen to below.

The artist, who has been described as the 'Scandinvaian Nico' and by dark ambient legend Lustmord as a 'force of nature', will support A.A. Williams on her upcoming live dates in September and October. And she will release her new album, a set of nine re-recordings – with radically different instrumentation – of tracks from her seven-album back catalogue, entitled Private Collection, through Pelagic Records on October 8.

“This record is very much a journey in solitude that I’ve been longing to make,” says Park. "These are my favourite songs from 20 years of writing, re-recorded as I hear them now. Many of these versions are how I play them live, alone with my synths, Mellotron and organ."

Private Collection is largely a solo affair, although Park's husband Kjetil Nernes (Årabrot) feaures on guitars and Andrew Liles (Nurse With Wound) on synths, as well as Benedetta Simeone on cello.

Pre-order Private Collection.