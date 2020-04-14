Kansas share video teaser for new single Throwing Mountains

Kansas have revealed a video teaser for their new single titled Throwing Mountains.

The full promo is set to arrive on April 17, with the track taken from the band’s upcoming studio album The Absence Of Presence which will launch on June 26 through InsideOut Music.

Speaking previously, frontman Ronnie Platt said: “We are really excited for our fans to be able to get a taste of what is to come from The Absence Of Presence. I think people will really be surprised by the album.

“The Absence of Presence shows the band firing on all cylinders.”

Guitarist and producer Zak Rizvi added: “We are really proud of the album. Making a new Kansas album sets a very high musical standard that is expected from our fans. From rockers, to progressive epics, to ballads, there is something on this recording for everybody.”

The Absence Of Presence will be released on CD, 2LP, limited edition deluxe CD/Blu-ray and on digital and streaming platforms.

Last month Kansas announced a run of Point Of Know Return anniversary shows for Europe, kicking off at the London Palladium on October 18 and wrapping up at Amsterdam’s Holland Carre Theatre on November 10.

Kansas 2020 European tour dates

Oct 18: London Palladium, UK

Oct 20: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Oct 21: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 23: Tampere Tamperetalo, Finland

Oct 24: Helsinki Culture House, Finland

Oct 26: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Oct 27: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Oct 29: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Oct 31: Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium

Nov 03: Munich Circus Krone, Germany

Nov 05: Heilbronn Harmonie, German

Nov 09: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany

Nov 10: Amsterdam Carre Theatre, Netherlands