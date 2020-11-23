Kansas launch video for The Absence Of Presence

US progressive rockers Kansas have released a video for The Absence Of Presence, the title track of their acclaimed new studio album which was released in June through InsideOut Music. You can watch it below.

The track follows the release of videos for Jets Overhead, Memories Down The Line and Throwing Mountains.

Speaking about the new album, singer Ronnie Platt, who joined the band ahead of 2016's The Prelude Implicit, said: “We are really excited for our fans to be able to get a taste of what is to come from The Absence Of Presence. I think people will really be surprised by the album. The Absence Of Presence shows the band firing on all cylinders.”

The Absence Of Presence is available on CD, Double LP 180 Gram Vinyl, Limited Edition Deluxe CD + 5.1 Blu-ray artbook, and digitally on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all other streaming services.

Get The Absence Of Presence.