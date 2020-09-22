Fleet Foxes launch surprise new album Shore with film

US proggy folk rockers Fleet Foxes have surprise released their fourth album Shore online today. The new album will be released physically on February 5, and pre-orders are open now at the link below.

The band have also released a 16mm road movie of the same name by Kersti Jan Werdal that showcases the landscapes of the Pacific Northwest set to the score of the album. which you can view below.

Shore was recorded before and during quarantine in Hudson (NY), Paris, Los Angeles, Long Island City and New York City from September 2018 until September 2020 with the help of recording and production engineer Beatriz Artola. The 15-song, 55-minute Shore was initially inspired by frontman Robin Pecknold’s musical heroes such as Arthur Russell, Nina Simone, Sam Cooke, Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guebrou and more who, in his experience, celebrated life in the face of death.

“I see ‘shore’ as a place of safety on the edge of something uncertain, staring at Whitman’s waves reciting ‘death,’” says Pecknold. “Tempted by the adventure of the unknown at the same time you are relishing the comfort of the stable ground beneath you. This was the mindset I found, the fuel I found, for making this album.”

Pre-order Shore.

(Image credit: Fleet Foxes)

Fleet Foxes: Shore

1. Wading In Waist-High Water

2. Sunblind

3. Can I Believe You

4. Jara

5. Featherweight

6. A Long Way Past The Past

7. For A Week Or Two

8. Maestranza

9. Young Man's Game

10. I'm Not My Season

11. Quiet Air / Gioia

12. Going-to-the-Sun Road

13. Thymia

14. Cradling Mother, Cradling Woman

15. Shore