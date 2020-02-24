Check out the new album track from Jonathan Hulten

Jonathan Hulten has shared a lyric video for his single Wasteland. The track is taken from his new album Chants From Another Place out on Kscope on March 13.

Says Hulten: "The song’s theme, Wasteland, is a way for me to put music to those vast stretches of barren landscape that exist in our hearts, the ones we have to cross during times of trials and tribulations. We don’t have any other choice but to walk those miles by ourselves in the night, until we eventually might start catching glimpses of a new dawn behind the horizon.”

The Swedish musician, who also plays guitar in Tribulation, has attracted comparison's to Bert Jansch & John Martyn, Nick Drake and Hexvessel with his solo work. He will tour Europe with Chelsea Wolfe in March and play four shows in the UK, including one at London's Alexandra Palace on March 22.