Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side release video laid back new single Little Man

Swedish prog rockers Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side have released a video for laid back new single Little Man, which you can watch in full below.

Little Man is the fourth single to be taken from the band's Miles From Nowhere album. was released through InsideOut Music in February.

"Little Man is one of my favourite tracks on the album," explains Lindberg. "Not just because I like the song, but also the way it was put together. It originated from a completely improvised jam between me and Jonas Sundqvist, and that later evolved into what it is now!"

Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side have previously released videos for Secret Motive Man, The Other Side and Why I'm Here.

Miles From Nowhere is available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold black 2LP+CD+LP-booklet, and a digital album.

Get Miles From Nowhere.