Jon Gomm announces socially distanced live UK dates for November

Acclaimed acoustic guitar virtuoso Jon Gomm has announced a run of socially distanced live dates for November. Gomm has also postpone The Faintest Idea – UK & Eire headline tour to Autumn 2021. He recently announced an online launch gig for his recently released The Faintest Idea album on 15th November.

Tickets are Pay What You Want with donations of £20 or more receiving a signed The Faintest Idea CD, a signed art postcard and souvenir plectrums.

"It's not unexpected, but I'm still crushed to announce that I'm having to reschedule The Faintest Idea UK/Eire Tour," he says. "New dates are all set up for Autumn/Winter 2021, and tickets on sale (if you already have a ticket for one of the gigs, it’s transferable).

"However, I am desperate to play these new songs. They don't feel completely born until I've physically felt a human reaction to them. So I’m doing a short run of very limited Social Distance Gigs in the coming weeks (there were more booked, but some have fallen to new lockdowns before we could even announce them), and an Online Album Launch Gig on November 15th.

"I can't help but feel angry with those governments who have let their ideological obsession with the free-market overrule public health, and so ruined both. It's a macro version of the exact same heedless dollar-chasing which unlocked a vault of rainforest pathogens and spilled it into a city street."

Gomm recently took a shot at television talent shows with his latest video for Dream Factories.

Social Distance Gigs (tickets highly limited):

Nov 18: Bedford, Esquires

Nov 19: Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

Nov 26: Leicester, Firebug

Nov 27: Blackpool Bootleg Social

Nov 29: Leeds, Brudenell Social

Jan 06: Bury St Edmunds, Apex

Faintest Idea UK/Eire Tour

Oct 1: Dublin, Academy 2

Oct 8: Haverhill, Arts Centre

Oct 9: Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

Oct 10: York, Crescent

Oct 15: Trowbridge, Emmanuel’s Yard

Oct 16: Swansea, Sin City

Oct 17: Cardiff, The Globe

Oct 21: Bristol, Thekla

Oct 22: Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

Oct 23: Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Oct 29: Huddersfield, The Parish Pub

Oct 30: Glasgow, Oran Mor

Oct 31: Newcastle, Cluny

Nov 4: Liverpool, The Leaf Café

Nov 5: Blackpool, Bootleg Social

Nov 6: Preston, The Ferret

Nov 13: Guildford, Boileroom

Nov 14: Southampton, Joiners

Nov 15: Brighton, Komedia

Nov 27: London, Bush Hall

Dec 4: Manchester, The Bread Shed

Dec 5: Leeds, Brudenell Social

Dec 16: Runcorn, Brindley Theatre

Tickets for the online launch and all other shows.