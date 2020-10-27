Trending

Jon Gomm announces socially distanced live UK dates for November

UK guitar virtuoso also announces postponed The Faintest Idea UK & Eire headline tour for Autumn 2021

Jon Gomm
(Image credit: Kscope)

Acclaimed acoustic guitar virtuoso Jon Gomm has announced a run of socially distanced live dates for November. Gomm has also postpone The Faintest Idea – UK & Eire headline tour to Autumn 2021. He recently announced an online launch gig for his recently released The Faintest Idea album on 15th November.  

Tickets are Pay What You Want with donations of £20 or more receiving a signed The Faintest Idea CD, a signed art postcard and souvenir plectrums.  

"It's not unexpected, but I'm still crushed to announce that I'm having to reschedule The Faintest Idea UK/Eire Tour," he says. "New dates are all set up for Autumn/Winter 2021, and tickets on sale (if you already have a ticket for one of the gigs, it’s transferable).

"However, I am desperate to play these new songs. They don't feel completely born until I've physically felt a human reaction to them. So I’m doing a short run of very limited Social Distance Gigs in the coming weeks (there were more booked, but some have fallen to new lockdowns before we could even announce them), and an Online Album Launch Gig on November 15th. 

"I can't help but feel angry with those governments who have let their ideological obsession with the free-market overrule public health, and so ruined both. It's a macro version of the exact same heedless dollar-chasing which unlocked a vault of rainforest pathogens and spilled it into a city street."

Gomm recently took a shot at television talent shows with his latest video for Dream Factories.

Social Distance Gigs (tickets highly limited):
Nov 18: Bedford, Esquires 
Nov 19: Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms 
Nov 26:  Leicester, Firebug 
Nov 27: Blackpool Bootleg Social 
Nov 29: Leeds, Brudenell Social 
Jan 06: Bury St Edmunds, Apex 

Faintest Idea UK/Eire Tour
Oct 1: Dublin, Academy 2 
Oct 8: Haverhill, Arts Centre 
Oct 9: Birmingham, Hare & Hounds 
Oct 10: York, Crescent 
Oct 15: Trowbridge, Emmanuel’s Yard 
Oct 16: Swansea, Sin City 
Oct 17: Cardiff, The Globe 
Oct 21: Bristol, Thekla 
Oct 22: Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms 
Oct 23: Nottingham, Rescue Rooms 
Oct 29: Huddersfield, The Parish Pub    
Oct 30: Glasgow, Oran Mor 
Oct 31: Newcastle, Cluny 
Nov 4: Liverpool, The Leaf Café 
Nov 5: Blackpool, Bootleg Social 
Nov 6: Preston, The Ferret 
Nov 13: Guildford, Boileroom 
Nov 14: Southampton, Joiners 
Nov 15: Brighton, Komedia 
Nov 27: London, Bush Hall
Dec 4: Manchester, The Bread Shed 
Dec 5: Leeds, Brudenell Social 
Dec 16: Runcorn, Brindley Theatre

Tickets for the online launch and all other shows.

