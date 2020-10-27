Jon Gomm announces socially distanced live UK dates for November

Acclaimed acoustic guitar virtuoso Jon Gomm has announced a run of socially distanced live dates for November. Gomm has also postpone The Faintest Idea – UK & Eire headline tour to Autumn 2021. He recently announced an online launch gig for his recently released The Faintest Idea album on 15th November.
Tickets are Pay What You Want with donations of £20 or more receiving a signed The Faintest Idea CD, a signed art postcard and souvenir plectrums.
"It's not unexpected, but I'm still crushed to announce that I'm having to reschedule The Faintest Idea UK/Eire Tour," he says. "New dates are all set up for Autumn/Winter 2021, and tickets on sale (if you already have a ticket for one of the gigs, it’s transferable).
"However, I am desperate to play these new songs. They don't feel completely born until I've physically felt a human reaction to them. So I’m doing a short run of very limited Social Distance Gigs in the coming weeks (there were more booked, but some have fallen to new lockdowns before we could even announce them), and an Online Album Launch Gig on November 15th.
"I can't help but feel angry with those governments who have let their ideological obsession with the free-market overrule public health, and so ruined both. It's a macro version of the exact same heedless dollar-chasing which unlocked a vault of rainforest pathogens and spilled it into a city street."
Gomm recently took a shot at television talent shows with his latest video for Dream Factories.
Social Distance Gigs (tickets highly limited):
Nov 18: Bedford, Esquires
Nov 19: Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms
Nov 26: Leicester, Firebug
Nov 27: Blackpool Bootleg Social
Nov 29: Leeds, Brudenell Social
Jan 06: Bury St Edmunds, Apex
Faintest Idea UK/Eire Tour
Oct 1: Dublin, Academy 2
Oct 8: Haverhill, Arts Centre
Oct 9: Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
Oct 10: York, Crescent
Oct 15: Trowbridge, Emmanuel’s Yard
Oct 16: Swansea, Sin City
Oct 17: Cardiff, The Globe
Oct 21: Bristol, Thekla
Oct 22: Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms
Oct 23: Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
Oct 29: Huddersfield, The Parish Pub
Oct 30: Glasgow, Oran Mor
Oct 31: Newcastle, Cluny
Nov 4: Liverpool, The Leaf Café
Nov 5: Blackpool, Bootleg Social
Nov 6: Preston, The Ferret
Nov 13: Guildford, Boileroom
Nov 14: Southampton, Joiners
Nov 15: Brighton, Komedia
Nov 27: London, Bush Hall
Dec 4: Manchester, The Bread Shed
Dec 5: Leeds, Brudenell Social
Dec 16: Runcorn, Brindley Theatre