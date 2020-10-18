Jon Gomm releases video for new single Dream Factories

Acclaimed acoustic guitar virtuoso Jon Gomm has released a video for his new single Dream Factories, in which he takes aim at the glut of television talent shows around. It’s taken from his new album The Faintest Idea, which has just been released through Kscope Records.

“Gigs are my safe place," explains Gomm. "To be in a room with someone giving their most direct expression of their secret selves. Sharing that with an audience in blissful, reverent communion, whether of peace or chaos. It’s sacred.

"Pop Idol. The X Factor. Britain’s Got Talent. The Voice. I hate them. They take my place of safety and love and reduce it to a place of fear and judgement. They take a kid who loves to sing. Tell them - 'You’ve got 60 seconds to make your dreams come true. Fail and it’s back to irrelevance'. So they sing, eyes wide with terror and hope. And a celebrity hands down their judgement, like some spoiled, bored god.

"It’s the perfect example of how everything is commodified: Not just music, but us and our lives, our dreams - it’s all taken, remade and sold back to us. Whether or not you enjoy this pop song, appreciate the fact that nobody told you to.”

Gomm has had to postpone The Faintest Idea – UK & Eire headline tour to Autumn 2021. More details will be announced soon. Until then Jon will be hosting an online launch gig on 15th November.

Tickets are Pay What You Want with donations of £20 or more receiving a signed The Faintest Idea CD, a signed art postcard and souvenir plectrums.

