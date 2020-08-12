Jon Gomm shares the video for new single Cocoon

Acoustic guitar virtuoso Jon Gomm has released a new video to accompany the single Cocoon. It’s taken from The Faintest Idea, which is due for release on Kscope on October 16.
Says Gomm of the meaning behind his new single, “Love and fear is a potent mix. When you love someone and feel a desperate need to keep them safe, it can make it very hard to judge risk. When you struggle with your own anxiety, your judgement is doubly untrustworthy. You see every slip they make before it happens, whether it ever really happens or not. You imagine every loss of grip your own faithless hands would tremor at, but it scares you twice as much.
“Eventually, you turn into the source of risk. The hysterical monologue of your own cowering familiar becomes the thing you most need to protect them from. At best, you stifle the one you love. At worst, you make them you. If you are a cocoon for another person, remember that the most important job a cocoon has, is to break open and let the being inside it go free. So watch them take flight, feel your stomach sink as they stutter and lurch, and shut the fuck up unless they need you.”
The Blackpool-born guitarist, who’s previously collaborated with TesseracT’s Daniel Tompkins on a cover of Chaka’ Khan’s Ain't Nobody, has been described by British actor and comedian Stephen Fry as “an all-round genius”.
Tickets are now on sale for Gomm’s winter 2020/2021 tour.
Jon Gomm 2020/2021 tour dates:
05.12: Huddersfield Parish Pub
06.12: York The Crescent
10.12: Trowbridge Emmanuels Yard
11.12: Cheltenham Frog And Fiddle
12.12: Swansea -Sin City
04.01: Southampton Joiners
05.01: - Brighton Komedia
06.01: Bury St Edmunds Apex
15.01: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
16.01: Bristol Thekla
17.01: Birmingham Hare & Hounds
22.01: Manchester The Bread Shed
23.01: Liverpool Leaf
29.01: Leeds Brudenell
03.02: Runcorn Brindley Theatre
05.02: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
06.02: Haverhill Haverhill Arts Centre
07.02: Reading Sub 89
11.02: Cardiff The Globe
12.02: Blackpool Bootleg Social
18.02: Preston The Ferret
19.02: Newcastle Cluny
20.02: Glasgow Oran Mor
27.02: Dublin Academy 2
05.03: London Bush Hall
06.03: Guildford Boileroom