Jon Gomm shares the video for new single Cocoon

Acoustic guitar virtuoso Jon Gomm has released a new video to accompany the single Cocoon. It’s taken from The Faintest Idea, which is due for release on Kscope on October 16.

Says Gomm of the meaning behind his new single, “Love and fear is a potent mix. When you love someone and feel a desperate need to keep them safe, it can make it very hard to judge risk. When you struggle with your own anxiety, your judgement is doubly untrustworthy. You see every slip they make before it happens, whether it ever really happens or not. You imagine every loss of grip your own faithless hands would tremor at, but it scares you twice as much.

“Eventually, you turn into the source of risk. The hysterical monologue of your own cowering familiar becomes the thing you most need to protect them from. At best, you stifle the one you love. At worst, you make them you. If you are a cocoon for another person, remember that the most important job a cocoon has, is to break open and let the being inside it go free. So watch them take flight, feel your stomach sink as they stutter and lurch, and shut the fuck up unless they need you.”

The Blackpool-born guitarist, who’s previously collaborated with TesseracT’s Daniel Tompkins on a cover of Chaka’ Khan’s Ain't Nobody, has been described by British actor and comedian Stephen Fry as “an all-round genius”.

Tickets are now on sale for Gomm’s winter 2020/2021 tour.

Jon Gomm 2020/2021 tour dates:

05.12: Huddersfield Parish Pub

06.12: York The Crescent

10.12: Trowbridge Emmanuels Yard

11.12: Cheltenham Frog And Fiddle

12.12: Swansea -Sin City

04.01: Southampton Joiners

05.01: - Brighton Komedia

06.01: Bury St Edmunds Apex

15.01: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

16.01: Bristol Thekla

17.01: Birmingham Hare & Hounds

22.01: Manchester The Bread Shed

23.01: Liverpool Leaf

29.01: Leeds Brudenell

03.02: Runcorn Brindley Theatre

05.02: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

06.02: Haverhill Haverhill Arts Centre

07.02: Reading Sub 89

11.02: Cardiff The Globe

12.02: Blackpool Bootleg Social

18.02: Preston The Ferret

19.02: Newcastle Cluny

20.02: Glasgow Oran Mor

27.02: Dublin Academy 2

05.03: London Bush Hall

06.03: Guildford Boileroom