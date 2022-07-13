John Petrucci announces solo dates with Mike Portnoy on drums

John Petrucci and Mike Portnoy
John Petrucci has announced that he will reunite on stage with former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy on his recently announced initial North American solo dates. Flying Colors bassist David LaRue will also be performing with the pair.

The former colleagues worked together on Petrucci's recent solo album Terminal Velocity, which was released in 2020, but this will be the first time the pair have. appeared live on stage with each other in any official capacity since Portnoy quit Dream Theater in 2010.

“It was a lot of fun to reunite musically and do that together. It took about six days to do. The drums sound awesome," Petrucci told Prog when Terminal Velocity was released.

LaRue also performed on Terminal Velocity as well as Petrucci's 2005 solo debut album Suspended Animation.

Support comes from a reformed Meanstreak, the all-female metal band that features the wives of Petrucci, Portnoy and Dream Theater bassist John Myung, namely Rena Sands, Marlene Portnoy and Martens Myung.

Only three dates have this far been announced with the promise of more to be added. Tickets go on sale

John Petrucci will play:
Oct 7: Boston, MA Berklee Performance Center
Oct 13: New York, NY - Town Hall
Oct 15: Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

John Petrucci

