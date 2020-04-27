Flying Colors announce online Backstage Summit

US prog supergroup Flying Colors have announced the Flying Colors Backstage Summit. A four-day online interactive music experience set to take place in May. The event will feature all five members of the band taking part in songwriting instructions and tips, Q&A sessions, and even a chance to submit your own music and have it critiqued by the band.

“In a world now where there’s a lot of anxiety and stress for things we can’t control - we need music more than ever," explains singer Casey McPherson But we have to think outside of the box of how we give, and get our musical creative experiences. I think this is going to be an incredibly fun way to do it.. both for us as a band and for our fans!”

The full schedule is:

May 5 - 6pm (BST)/1pm (EST)/7pm (CET) - Casey McPherson

May 6 - 6pm (BST)/1pm (EST)/7pm (CET) - Mike Portnoy/Neal Morse

May 7 - 6pm (BST)/1pm (EST)/7pm (CET) - Steve Morse/David LaRue

May 8 - 6pm (BST)/1pm (EST)/7pm (CET) - Full band songwriting session

Register.