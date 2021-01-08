John Carpenter shares music video for new single Alive After Death

Horror director John Carpenter has released. a music video for his new single Alive After Death. The video, which you can watch in full below, features artwork from Boneface and animation from Liam Brazier.

Alive After Death is taken from Carpenter's upcoming album Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, which will be released through the Sacred Bones label on February 5.

Once again joining Carpenter on Lost Themes III: Alive After Death are his son Cody and Godson Daniel Davies (son of Kinks guitarist Dave Davies) who have composed and performed as a trio since the first Lost Themes album in 2015: on studio albums, on soundtracks, and onstage.

Following the release of Lost Themes II in 2016, the group went on their first-ever concert tour, performing material from the Lost Themes albums, as well as music from Carpenter’s classic film scores. They re-recorded many of those classic movie themes for 2017’s Anthology album. The following year, John was asked to executive produce and compose the music for the new Halloween movie directed by David Gordon Green, which promptly became the highest-grossing instalment in the series.

Carpenter has previously streamed The Dead Walk, Skeleton, Clean Spirit and Weeping Ghost.

