John Carpenter streams new single The Dead Walk

Horror film director turned musician John Carpenter has streamed a visualiser video for his brand new single The Dead Walk. The song is taken from Carpenter's upcoming album Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, which will be released through the Sacred Bones label on February 5.

“We begin with a theme, a bass line, a pad, something that sounds good and will lead us to the next layer,” Carpenter says of the writing process with son Cody and God son Daniel Davies. “We then just keep adding on from there. We understand each other's strengths and weaknesses, how to communicate without words, and the process is easier now than it was in the beginning. We’ve matured.”

Whereas the original Lost Themes album came as a surprise after years of relative silence from Carpenter, the third instalment sees him in the midst of a resurgent moment as a cultural force. The 2018 Halloween score gave his music its biggest audience in decades, and the world he releases his new album into is one that has, at long last, given him the credit he deserves as a founding father of modern electronic prog.

Carpenter has previously streamed Skeleton, Clean Spirit and Weeping Ghost.

Pre-order Lost Themes III: Alive After Death.