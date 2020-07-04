John Carpenter streams two new songs

Legendary composer and director John Carpenter has stream two brand new songs, his new single Skeleton and the b-side Unclean Spirit. Both songs are available digitally now and will be released as a deluxe limited-edition 12" single with art by Chris Bilheimer on August 28 via Sacred Bones. You can listen to both below.

“It was refreshing to be able to write music that didn’t have to fit to any sort of locked image,” says Carpenter. “We also had a specific focus and direction we wanted to follow when working on Halloween, both in terms of mindset and instruments, and being able to return to working without that narrow focus was refreshing. Although working on Halloween didn’t specifically influence any of these new compositions, there is always a honing of craft that must take place when working on a film like Halloween, and our improved skills definitely helped us in writing these songs.”

Both songs see Carpenter collaborating again with son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies, his bandmates and co-composers for the David Gordon Green-directed Halloween films.

Both Skeleton and Unclean Spirit are the first taste of a batch of new music that will eventually yield a Lost Themes III, and with the composers hard at work on the music for Blumhouse’s Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.

Pre-order the vinyl 12".