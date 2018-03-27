Jasta team up with Howard Jones in Chasing Demons video

Jasta have released a video for their new track titled Chasing Demons.

The song features on Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta’s solo album The Lost Chapters, which arrived last year via Stillborn Records.

Both the track and the video feature Light The Torch vocalist Howard Jones, who was previously with Killswitch Engage and Blood Has Been Shed.

Jasta says: “I’m excited to get a new Jasta video out and honoured to have worked with the great Howard Jones. His signature vocals bring this track to the next level and this song has now become a staple in the Jasta set.

“Even though I am very busy with Hatebreed this year, I’ve managed to squeeze in some festival shows and club dates with Jasta. It’s gonna be a good time!”

Jasta have shows lined up in the US and Europe – including a set at the UK’s Bloodstock festival in August. Find a list of dates below.

May 25: Tempe Marquee Theater, AZ (With Body Count)

Jun 03: Wallingford The Dome At Oakdale Theater, CT (With Lamb Of God)

Aug 09: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 10: Torgau Endless Summer, Germany

Aug 11: Ieper Festival, Belgium

Aug 12: Walton-On-Trent Bloodstock Festival, UK

Aug 17: Dinkelshühl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 18: Hamburg Elb-Riot Festival, Germany