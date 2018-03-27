Bloodstock add six more bands to 2018 bill

Bloodstock organisers have added a further six names to this year bill.

The UK festival will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 9-12, with artists including Judas Priest, Gojira, Nightwish, Fozzy, Doro Pesch, Orphaned Land, At The Gates, Alestorm and Cannibal Corpse all previously confirmed.

Now it’s been revealed that Onslaught, Lovebites, Feed The Rhino, De Profundis, Reprisal and Uncured will join the lineup.

Onslaught and Feed The Rhino will play on the Ronnie James Dio Main Stage on the Friday, while Lovebites, De Profundis and Reprisal will take to the Sophie Lancaster Stage the same day. Uncured will play a set on the Sophie Stage on the Sunday.

The first wave of Bloodstock club nights have also been announced, with further dates to be added in June and July.

Tracks by old and new Bloodstock bands will be played, while tickets for the weekender will also be up for grabs. Find the list of confirmed dates below.

Bloodstock’s annual Easter egg hunt will take place on the event’s website from 8am GMT on Friday (March 30) with music fans in with a chance of winning a pair of festival tickets.

For further information including festival ticket details, visit our dedicated Bloodstock page or buy tickets here! The latest lineup poster can be seen below along with a new video trailer.

Bloodstock UK Club Nights 2018

Apr 16: Reading Coalition

Apr 20: Camberley Agincourt

Apr 27: Bristol The Hatchet

Apr 27: Woking Schism

Apr 28: Birmingham Eddie’s Rock Club

Apr 28: Sheffield Corporation

May 05: Exeter Catacombs

May 05: Brighton Envy

May 05: Hanley JJ’s

May 12: Southampton Engine Rooms

May 25: Bristol The Hatchet

May 26: Birmingham Eddie’s Rock Club

May 26: Sheffield Corporation