Andrew WK, Avatar, WWE NXT confirmed for Download UK

Download UK organisers have announced a further 21 artists who will play at this year’s festival.

Ozzy Osbourne, Guns N’ Roses and Avenged Sevenfold will headline the 2018 event, which will take place from June 8-10 at Donington Park, while artists including Marilyn Manson, Babymetal, Asking Alexandria, Parkway Drive, Bullet For My Valentine, Thunder, L7, Von Hertzen Brothers have also been confirmed.

They’ll now be joined by Andrew WK, Avatar, Hell Is For Heroes, CKY, Nothing More, Culture Abuse, Lawnmower Deth, Starcrawler, Bad Religion, Ded, Being As An Ocean, A, Ecca Vandal, Black Foxxes, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Igorrr, Loathe, Kaiser Franz Josef, Helpless, Cellar Darling and Anchor Lane.

It’s also been confirmed that WWE NXT will return to the festival, featuring Aleister Black, Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Ricochet, Nikki Cross, Shayna Baszler, Kairi Sane and The Undisputed ERA.

Download’s Andy Copping says: “I am incredibly fired-up to welcome WWE NXT back to Download. This festival exclusive marriage of rock and wrestling is totally unique and the only place where you can see the world’s most legendary rock stars and the brightest WWE prospects together.

“If previous years are anything to go by, this is going to be the biggest most fun weekend ever.”

Aleister Black adds: “I’ve been a music guy all my life. Getting to combine the two things that I love the most, metal and sports entertainment, on one of the most exciting stages in the world and to perform for a fanbase that understands me and is responsible for my success will make this an unforgettable experience.”

The latest lineup poster can be seen below, while everything you need to know about Download can be found on our dedicated festival page.