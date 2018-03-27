The Fever 333 release debut EP Made An America

The Fever 333 have released their debut EP titled Made An America.

The group features former letlive frontman Jason Aalon Butler, Night Verses drummer Aric Improta and ex The Chariot guitarist Stephen Harrison.

The seven-track recording has been launched after the trio signed a new deal with Roadrunner Records.

The band are said to focus on “community, charity, and change” and Butler adds: “The movement is much greater than the music. The art is only a contingent piece. We want to make sure we’re just as involved in the activism and actual activation. By no means do we expect other artists to take on this task.

“Most of the people who made big improvements were either assassinated or just called crazy. We make it ostensibly clear that everything we do is in an active effort for change.

“It’s about bringing back that socio-political mindfulness. We’re trying to write the soundtrack to the revolution that we know is about to happen.”

Made An America is now available to purchase. Watch the video for Walking In My Shoes below.

The Fever 333 Made An America tracklist

Made An America

We’re Coming In

(The First Stone) Changes (Feat. Yelawolf)

Hunting Season

Soul’d Me Out

Walking In My Shoes

POV

Mar 28: Brooklyn Knitting Factory, NY

Mar 30: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY

Mar 31: Amityville Music Hall, NY

Apr 01: Allston Great Scott, MA

Apr 02: Philadelphia Kung Fu Necktie, FL

Apr 27: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 04: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 12: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 18: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

