IT showcase We’re All In This Together at special London show in May

Psychedelic proggers IT are to perform their 2017 album We’re All In This Together in full at a very special "cabaret style" event at The Bedford in London on May 8.

Sunday Mass, presented by London Prog Gigs and The Bedford, will run from 1pm with live music finishing at 6.30pm and DJs until 8pm.

Says Chris Parkins from London Prog Gigs, “When IT approached me to help arrange a showcase performance of their seminal album, We’re All In This Together, we thought, why not try something new? So we’re doing this ‘cabaret style’ on a Sunday afternoon at the gorgeous Bedford pub venue in Balham – starting lunchtime, with table service food and drink all day, Ronnie Scott’s club-style."



Of the line-up he adds: "We’re opening with a couple of wonderful special guests – the ‘quintessentially English’ Jon Hunt, followed by Carola Baer, who so impressed the audience at our Prog The Forest charity festival in December. IT will then play two sets, finishing at 6.30pm to allow for an early journey home – or continue to and eat and drink with DJ/playlist prog music until 8pm. It’ll be a wonderful day – and no problem getting up on Monday morning!”

Advance tickets cost £10 from WeGotTickets.

