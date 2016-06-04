Iron Maiden issue Death Or Glory video

Iron Maiden have issued a video for the track Death Or Glory complete with footage from their world tour in support of 2015’s The Book Of Souls.
The clip opens with a look at the band’s Ed Force One Boeing 747 as piloted by singer Bruce Dickinson before mixing concert shots from the trek, which launched in February.
Iron Maiden will close next weekend’s Download festival with a Sunday, June 12 headline slot on the Main Stage, marking the group’s only UK show of 2016.
Dickinson says: “Download is a very special place for us. Not just because it’s always great to play on home turf but because there’s a truly unique vibe there, it’s the very heart of England and of metal, so a fitting place for Iron Maiden.
“The crowd is always fiercely passionate and the whole band feeds off that famous Donington energy. We aim to deliver a really memorable show for our fans to close the 2016 Festival.
“Although this is our sixth time headlining at Castle Donington, it’s the first time we’ve been able to land Ed Force One right on the doorstep of the festival site.”
Rammstein will headline Download on June 10 while Black Sabbath will top the June 11 bill.
Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls World Tour remaining dates
Jun 05: Rock In Vienna Festival, Austria
Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands
Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania
Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia
Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland
Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia
Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Jul 14: Seville Olympic Stadium, Spain
Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest
Jul 20: Nyon Paleo Festival, Switzerland
Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy
Jul 26: Trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy
Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia
Jul 30: Bucharest Constitution Square, Romania
Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany