Black Sabbath to headline Saturday at Download 2016

Black Sabbath will headline the Main Stage on Saturday at next year’s Download festival.

Ozzy Osbourne and co take prime billing at Donington on Saturday, June 11, as part of their farewell tour. The metal icons’ last ever tour, entitled The End, sees the band promising their biggest stage production to date.

Frontman Osbourne says: “Download is my absolute favourite summer festival. It’s always like coming home. See you all there.”

Guitarist Tony Iommi said this week that he doesn’t think drummer Bill Ward will return to the band for the farewell shows.

Iron Maiden will close the festival with a Main Stage appearance on Sunday, June 12.

Download takes place on the weekend on June 10 to 12 at Donington Park, Leicestershire. Tickets go on sale at 9am on October 23 at the official festival website.