Iron Maiden to headline Download 2016

Iron Maiden will close next year’s Download festival with a Sunday headline slot on the Main Stage.

Bruce Dickinson and co will jet into the nearby East Midlands Airport onboard the new and improved Ed Force One, to be piloted by the frontman.

Festival organisers have revealed that Maiden’s performance at Donington on Sunday, June 12, will be their only UK show of 2016. The band go on a world tour next year in support of latest album The Book Of Souls.

Dickinson says: “Download is a very special place for us. Not just because it’s always great to play on home turf but because there’s a truly unique vibe there, it’s the very heart of England and of metal, so a fitting place for Iron Maiden.

“The crowd is always fiercely passionate and the whole band feeds off that famous Donington energy. We aim to deliver a really memorable show for our fans to close the 2016 Festival. Although this is our sixth time headlining at Castle Donington, it’s the first time we’ve been able to land Ed Force One right on the doorstep of the festival site.”

Dickinson says their setlist will include songs from The Book Of Souls as well as a host of classics. He adds: “I think the fans will be delighted by what we have in mind. We are also in the middle of creating the new show and rest assured we are working hard to bring you all something spectacular, something with a lot of heart. You certainly deserve it for your patience.“

Download takes place on the weekend on June 10 to 12 at Donington Park, Leicestershire. Tickets go on sale at 9am on October 23 at the official festival website.

