Iron Maiden issue Book Of Souls tour review video

Iron Maiden have released a video reviewing the first shows on their The Book Of Souls world tour.

Their global trip aboard the biggest-ever version of Ed Force One comes after the launch of their 16th album – their first double-length studio work.

It arrived last September after a delay caused by frontman Bruce Dickinson’s cancer battle. He recently said: “A year ago I didn’t even know if I could sing – we’ve had an amazing turnaround in fortune, getting rid of that, and getting out to doing the tour. Pretty much the whole of the US is sold out. It’s amazing.”

Iron Maiden are currently touring South America, with dates to follow in North America, Japan, China, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Europe, including a headline appearance at this year’s Download festival at Donington.

Iron Maiden The Book Of Souls World Tour

Mar 08: San Jose Estadio Ricardo Saprissa, Costa Rica

Mar 11: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Mar 13: Cordoba Estadio Mario Kempes, Argentina

Mar 15: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Argentina

Mar 17: Rio De Janeiro HSBC Arena, Brazil

Mar 19: Belo Horizonte Esplanada Do Mineirao, Brazil

Mar 22: Brasilia Nilson Nelson Arena, Brazil

Mar 24: Fortaleza Ginasio Olimpico, Brazil

Mar 26: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Mar 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 01: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Apr 03: Toronto Air Canada Center, ON

Apr 05: Detroit Palace of Auburn Hills, MI

Apr 06: Chicago United Center, IL

Apr 08: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB

Apr 10: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Apr 11: Tacoma Dome, WA

Apr 13: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Apr 15: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Apr 16: LA Forum, CA

Apr 20: Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan, Japan

Apr 21: Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan, Japan

Apr 24: Beijing LeSports Center, China

Apr 26: Shanghai Mercedes Benz Arena, China

Apr 29: Christchurch Horncastle Arena, New Zealand

May 01: Aucklane Vector Arena, New Zealand

May 04: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 06: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

May 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 14: Perth Arena, Australia

May 18: Cape Town Grand Arena, South Africa

May 21: Johannesburg Carnival City Festival Lawns, South Africa

May 27: Dortmund Rock Im Revier Festival, Germany

May 29: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany

May 31: Berlin The Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 03: Lucerne Sonisphere Allmend Rockt, Switzerland

Jun 05: Rock In Vienna Festival, Austria

Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania

Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia

Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 03:Wroclaw Stadium, Poland

Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia

Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest

Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy

Jul 26: trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia

Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

