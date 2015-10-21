Rammstein will headline Friday at Download 2016

Rammstein have been confirmed as the Friday Main Stage headliners for next year’s Download festival.

The German metal icons take top billing at Donington on June 10. They’re the third and final Main Stage headline act to be announced, after Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath.

In typically eccentric fashion, Rammstein say: “Download is a festival – it is not a moon landing.”

Festival organiser Andy Copping says: “I cannot wait for this year- three of the biggest names in rock are heading to Donington. Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath have legacies to rival Download festival and its rich rock heritage, it’s a match made in rock heaven.

“The mighty Iron Maiden back after another yet another no.1 album, the legendary Black Sabbath on their final tour and Rammstein, who blow me away every time I see them. Their headlining set at Download 2016 will make rock history.”

Rammstein, who are working on the follow-up to 2009’s Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da, last played at Donington in 2013.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on October 23 at the festival website.